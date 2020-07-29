Best Music Controversy

It started innocently enough. Oake, one the hosts of 89.3 the Current’s Morning Show, was at the Palace one night last July with his daughter to see Tenacious D. A club staffer contended that Oake was giving the minor alcohol; Oake said he was just sharing some ice from his empty drink. After Oake and his offspring got booted, he blasted the club and the employee in a (since-deleted) Facebook post. The Twin Cities soon got word that Oake was no longer with the Current. Was the station protecting its relationship with First Ave? Guarding its image? Were there long-standing grievances between the station and the DJ? All of the above? Nobody’s talking, so we can only guess. All’s we know is, Oake has a new podcast, the Current is still doing their thing, and the rest of us got a juicy bit of media gossip.