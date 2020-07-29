Best Live Artist

The rowdy northeast Minneapolis quintet live up to their ominous name. Frontman Peter Memorich’s intense shout-sung vocals perfectly suit the band’s sax-laden punk sound, which combines the hardscrabble rawness of the Clash with the swinging pulse of the Specials. You can’t see them in concert right now, of course, but the group has captured the urgency of their live performances on their two excellent full-length records, Ain’t Clean and Laughing With Bad Teeth, which showcase their boisterous, hard-charging sound, born out of too many late nights at the bar and all the questionable decisions that result.