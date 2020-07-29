Best Hip-Hop Artist

Exceedingly humble despite his obvious talents, Taylor J had every reason to lose faith after his friend and collaborator Nipsey Hussle died and a deal with Empire records fell apart in the same year. But the young St. Paul rapper is a champion, and champions rise. J turned 2019 into a year of triumph, progressing his skill on the mic alongside his brand and presentation. His May 2019 release Roses is the absolute height of J’s career as a rapper, and yet it doesn’t feel like he’s reached peak. More like he’s still on his way up.

Readers’ Choice: Melly Mike