Best Reunion

Tapes ’n Tapes

September’s out-of-nowhere return of indie rock darlings Tapes ’n Tapes seemed to catch everyone by surprise. But those fans who caught the band’s reunion at Dual Citizen Brewery (or their secret warm-up gig at 331 Club a few weeks prior) were reminded of just how damn good TnT’s songs are, and how much they’ve been missed over the years. The Twin Cities quartet broke big with their 2005 debut, The Loon, riding the initial wave of blog-band buzz that was never built to last; they released two more records before going on hiatus in 2013. Tapes still clearly have fun playing together and get along well both on and off stage, so the chances are good that we will get more local performances from the group, as well as hopefully some new music down the line.

More 2020 Music awards

Best Vocalist Channy Leaneagh

Best Songwriter Mary Bue

Best Live Artist The Bad Man

Best Album Lady Midnight, 'Death Before Mourning'

Best Single Lunch Duchess, 'Cry Pt. II'

Best EP niiice, 'Never Better'

Best Compilation 'Ear Coffee Charity Comp 2020'

Best Album Cover Partition, 'Prodigal Gun'

Best Record Label Shifting Paradigm

Best Song to Have Sex to booboo, 'Mango'

Best Song to Cry to Graveyard Club, 'It Hurts'

Best Cover Song Another Heaven, 'Running Up That Hill'

Best Earworm Yam Haus, 'Stargazer'

Best Hip-Hop Verse Lexii Alijai, 'Anthony'

Best Rock Band Muun Bato

Best Metal Band Obsequiae

Best R&B Artist Velvet Negroni

Best Jazz Artist Mankwe Ndosi

Best Hip-Hop Artist Taylor J

Best Producer Psymun

Best Club DJ DJ Truckstache

Best Event Promoter Flip Phone

Best Band to Break Up Sleep Debt

Best Acoustic Performer Katy Vernon

Best Band Name Dad Bod

Best New Band Vial

Best Stage Style Sophia Eris

Best Music Controversy The Current fires Brian Oake

Best Selling Out Lizzo’s 'Juice' in a Bounty paper towel commercial

Best Musical Act of Protest Sounds of Blackness, 'Sick and Tired'

Best Music Video Director Paul von Stoetzel

Best Music Video Gully Boys, 'New Song No. 2'

Best Local Music Podcast Back to the City

Best Music Festival Moodhouse Fest

Best Concert (Local Artist) Nur-D at First Avenue

Best Concert (Touring) Mountain Goats at First Avenue

Best Concert Venue Parkway Theater

Best Venue to Open Part Wolf

Best Venue to Close Lee’s Liquor Lounge

Best Jazz Club Icehouse

Best Music Residency Faarrow at the Cedar

Best Karaoke Mortimer’s Auto-Tune Karaoke