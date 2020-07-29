Best Reunion

September’s out-of-nowhere return of indie rock darlings Tapes ’n Tapes seemed to catch everyone by surprise. But those fans who caught the band’s reunion at Dual Citizen Brewery (or their secret warm-up gig at 331 Club a few weeks prior) were reminded of just how damn good TnT’s songs are, and how much they’ve been missed over the years. The Twin Cities quartet broke big with their 2005 debut, The Loon, riding the initial wave of blog-band buzz that was never built to last; they released two more records before going on hiatus in 2013. Tapes still clearly have fun playing together and get along well both on and off stage, so the chances are good that we will get more local performances from the group, as well as hopefully some new music down the line.