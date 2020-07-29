comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Musical Act of Protest

Sounds of Blackness, 'Sick and Tired'

Local musicians have spent the most tumultuous year in recent Minneapolis history in the thick of the action—protesting, organizing benefits, raising funds, acting as medics, and delivering supplies. And, of course, they’ve been making music. Of all the musical responses to George Floyd’s murder, however, the fiercest came not from any young punks or rappers, but from a storied Twin Cities musical institution. Sounds of Blackness director Gary Hines dipped into a well of anger that his Grammy-winning choir rarely expresses for this Juneteenth-released song, with the great Jamecia Bennett front and center and an unflinching lyric placing it in the long tradition of Black protest.

