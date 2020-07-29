Best Stage Style

Rapper, DJ, radio personality, and (if all goes well) soon-to-be music club owner Sophia Eris is also an inimitable fashionista who shows off as many different looks as she takes on roles in the local music community. Scroll through her Instagram and you’ll see a new Sophia every day. She’s sometimes sporty, sometimes cozy, sometimes clubby, always unique in how she mixes and matches styles. Her hair may be bobbed or flowing or natural or (why not?) green, often tucked into one of the hats she’s got a special flair for accessorizing with. Whether she’s supporting Lizzo or doing one of her own events, seeing which Sophia shows up is half the fun.