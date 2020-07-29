Best Band to Break Up

Sleep Debt went out in a barrage of love. The screamo band played their farewell show at a packed and sweaty Seward Community Cafe on September 11, the heart-wrenching culmination of weeks of drawn-out pre-mourning, guitars chugging to a final halt, vocal cords worn to threads. It’d only been a little over a year since Sleep Debt ripped into the scene, and it felt like their rise was only beginning. They left their fans with the aptly titled EP Stages of Grief; meant to temper the pain, it only teased what might’ve come if the ultraviolent four-piece had stayed together.