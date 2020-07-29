Best Record Label

When you think of Minnesota record labels, indie rock and hip-hop spring immediately to mind, but maybe the most exciting local imprint these days is a collective of jazz musicians. Virtuoso guitarist Zacc Harris started Shifting Paradigm to peddle his own music in 2012, and within two years was putting out other artists’ records as well. Now the label offers an impressive range of improvisational music throughout the upper Midwest, including trumpeter John Raymond, Red Planet, and Harris’s own Atlantic Quartet, operating with a humane business model that allots a generous 75 percent of earnings to the artists.