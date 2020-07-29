Best Producer

For a superproducer, Simon Christensen keeps a low profile. Originally emerging from the multitalented crew thestand4rd, Psymun has become the most sought-after Minnesotan beatmaker in modern music, contributing to tracks from Young Thug, Juice Wrld, Future, and Gunna over the past few years. His best and most defining production, however, has come from his recent work with other locals, on Dizzy Fae’s No GMO, Poliça’s When We Stay Alive, and especially his collaborations with Dua Saleh on their two EPs. Moody yet soulful, his beats are always recognizable as belonging to Psymun—and how many producers, in the Twin Cities or anywhere, can you really say that about in 2020?