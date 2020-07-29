Best Music Video Director

Paul von Stoetzel calls his company Killing Joke Films, which pretty aptly sums up the macabre humor that manifests in his music videos. A clip for Carnage the Executioner’s ode to veganism “Eat to Live,” for instance, is set to bloody scenes of dismemberment. But gore’s not von Stoetzel’s only medium: In Leslie Rich’s “Kidder’s Son,” the singer-songwriter transforms from a buttoned-up businessman to a clown. And the director’s work with SYM1 (formerly Symone Smash It) has helped developed that musician’s own eye-popping style. We can’t wait to see what’s next.