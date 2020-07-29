comScore
Best Album Cover

Partition, 'Prodigal Gun'

The punk trio Partition’s debut album, Prodigal Gun, was a long time gestating, and singer-bassist Taylor Nice nursed the idea for the its cover for almost as long. Trans musician Evyn Komstadius poses beatifically as the Virgin Mary, halo and all, cradling a rifle just like the good Lord would like all Americans to do. The art is a deliberate queering of the Catholicism and gun culture Nice’s family immersed them in as a child—as they told City Pages earlier this year, “I want to make the ultimate perversion of what those people hold dear.” God bless.

