Best Venue to Open

It happened overnight. Last June, the old Nomad World Pub, whose owner had run into some difficulties in the neighborhood, had a new name and new ownership. With downstairs and upstairs stages, the re-christened Part Wolf soon endeared itself to bands shut out of the bigger clubs, including the metal and other heavy music groups that sometime have a hard time finding a home. But no one style dominates Part Wolf. With live music on the West Bank endangered, and small clubs in shorter supply than we need, it’s a welcome addition to the neighborhood.