Best Concert Venue

The Parkway Theater has come a long way. Once an underused movie theater that hosted the occasional indie screening, it’s now a cornerstone of the local music scene. In addition to hosting record-release nights for up-and-coming bands and intimate theater shows for established acts, the Parkway also features perfectly paired musical performances before film screenings and musicians providing stylish accompaniments for silent films. The 88-year-old south Minneapolis theater has become a cozy, neighborhood hang, with weekly screenings of classic films, as well as notable appearances by John Waters, Dave Eggers, and high-profile comedians. There’s something for everyone at the Parkway, and the theater will immediately make you feel at home as soon as you step inside.