comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Metal Band

Obsequiae

Medieval metal is not for everyone, and this trio’s third album, The Palms of Sorrowed Kings, begins with a delicate harp set piece from Vicente La Camera Mariño that might scare off connoisseurs of more straightforward carnage. Building off the finer parts of their groundbreaking 2015 album, Aria of Vernal Tombs, the music is unflaggingly melodic, even pretty, though it’s cut through with the ragged throat-shredding of Tanner Anderson (who does triple duty as singer, guitarist, and bassist) and elements of black and death metal—proof that true beauty and utter brutality can indeed coexist.

More 2020 Music awards

Best Vocalist Channy Leaneagh

Best Songwriter Mary Bue

Best Live Artist The Bad Man

Best Album Lady Midnight, 'Death Before Mourning'

Best Single Lunch Duchess, 'Cry Pt. II'

Best EP niiice, 'Never Better'

Best Compilation 'Ear Coffee Charity Comp 2020'

Best Album Cover Partition, 'Prodigal Gun'

Best Record Label Shifting Paradigm

Best Song to Have Sex to booboo, 'Mango'

Best Song to Cry to Graveyard Club, 'It Hurts'

Best Cover Song Another Heaven, 'Running Up That Hill'

Best Earworm Yam Haus, 'Stargazer'

Best Hip-Hop Verse Lexii Alijai, 'Anthony'

Best Rock Band Muun Bato

Best R&B Artist Velvet Negroni

Best Jazz Artist Mankwe Ndosi

Best Hip-Hop Artist Taylor J

Best Producer Psymun

Best Club DJ DJ Truckstache

Best Event Promoter Flip Phone

Best Band to Break Up Sleep Debt

Best Acoustic Performer Katy Vernon

Best Band Name Dad Bod

Best New Band Vial

Best Stage Style Sophia Eris

Best Reunion Tapes ’n Tapes

Best Music Controversy The Current fires Brian Oake

Best Selling Out Lizzo’s 'Juice' in a Bounty paper towel commercial

Best Musical Act of Protest Sounds of Blackness, 'Sick and Tired'

Best Music Video Director Paul von Stoetzel

Best Music Video Gully Boys, 'New Song No. 2'

Best Local Music Podcast Back to the City

Best Music Festival Moodhouse Fest

Best Concert (Local Artist) Nur-D at First Avenue

Best Concert (Touring) Mountain Goats at First Avenue

Best Concert Venue Parkway Theater

Best Venue to Open Part Wolf

Best Venue to Close Lee’s Liquor Lounge

Best Jazz Club Icehouse

Best Music Residency Faarrow at the Cedar

Best Karaoke Mortimer’s Auto-Tune Karaoke