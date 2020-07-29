Best Metal Band

Medieval metal is not for everyone, and this trio’s third album, The Palms of Sorrowed Kings, begins with a delicate harp set piece from Vicente La Camera Mariño that might scare off connoisseurs of more straightforward carnage. Building off the finer parts of their groundbreaking 2015 album, Aria of Vernal Tombs, the music is unflaggingly melodic, even pretty, though it’s cut through with the ragged throat-shredding of Tanner Anderson (who does triple duty as singer, guitarist, and bassist) and elements of black and death metal—proof that true beauty and utter brutality can indeed coexist.