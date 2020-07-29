Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody writes pop-punk songs about it. Well, almost nobody—niiice (yes, that’s three i’s, just like in Miiinesota) happen to complain about our upper Miiidwestern climate twiiice (ok, we’ll stop) in five (told ya we’d stop) songs that last a scant but scrappy 14 minutes. Lead guitarist Allegra Hernandez adds tuneful noise, drummer Sage Livergood and bassist Abe Anderson hold things together, and other topics of singer Roddy Gadeberg’s refreshingly ordinary disaffections include not hanging out with your friends, which has only made the EP that much more timely this summer.