Best Rock Band

Muun Bato

Muun Bato’s self-titled 2019 debut record is a dreamy rush of expansive bliss. The Minneapolis quintet is composed of rock veterans from notable Twin Cities groups such as First Communion Afterparty, Flavor Crystals, Basement Apartment, Bridge Club, and Driftwood Pyre. But as good as those other bands were, they never sounded quite like this. Fusing the psychedelic rock of the ’60s and ’70s with modern shoegaze and gauzy dream-pop, Muun Bato is one of the most assured and adventurous debut albums in the Twin Cities in years. The band captures a vibe that is immediately warm and familiar, yet has an innovative, futuristic quality.

Readers’ Choice: Gully Boys

