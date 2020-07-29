Best Concert (Touring)

John Darnielle’s gifts as a prolific yet shockingly consistent recording artist and a consummate lyricist almost overshadow the fact that he’s a dynamite bandleader and performer—but not if you’re in the crowd on a night that he’s on fire. And on May 17, 2019, at First Avenue, Darnielle’s Mountain Goats were ablaze. This was an epic foray, with a 26-song setlist covering the new In League With Dragons and reaching deep into the Goats’ back catalog while making space for a solo Darnielle set that included full-club singalongs to the labor anthems “Solidarity Forever” and “There Is Power in a Union” and plenty of space for the singer’s world-class banter. We could have left satisfied after the six-song encore. Instead we left elated after a second two-song nightcap.