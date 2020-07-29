Best Karaoke

You can’t sing. That’s fine—lots of perfectly decent people can’t sing, and neither can Kanye. But is that any reason you should be barred from the karaoke stage? Of course not. Mort’s Auto-Tune Karaoke allows you to overcome your vocal insufficiencies and channel your inner T-Pain, Travis Scott, or Cher. Is that cheating? Well, you wouldn’t sing karaoke without a microphone, and what is that but a technological aid? Auto-Tune has, for good or bad, become an indelible part of modern pop music, and it’s a democratizing force as well. Why should great singers have all the fun?

