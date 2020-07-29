Best Music Festival

Remember music festivals? The big ones this summer succumbed to coronavirus cancellations, but way back in October, after prime fest season had waned, the noise-rap duo Moodie Black gathered together something a little different, without the support of a radio station or fancy brewery, outside Du Nord Craft Spirits in the Longfellow neighborhood. The initial plan was to showcase other practitioners of the group’s genre, but instead they embraced a stylistically diverse lineup that brought together touring acts like Dalek and locals like New Primals, and Lizea Harper. The music was still often abrasive, but the space was radically inclusive. May there be a second incarnation someday.

