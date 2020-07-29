Best Songwriter

Duluth-based for most of her prolific career, Bue moved to Minneapolis in 2017 and released a near-perfect EP, The Majesty of Beasts. After a three-year wait, a full-length follow-up, The World Is Your Lover, is due out this August, and it expands on everything that Bue does so well. Her lyrics are free-spirited but wary, resolute in the aftermath of failed and sometimes abusive love affairs, and her singer-songwriter’s sense of hooky structure gives her band a solid base to work up some sharp arrangements. How good is Bue? If you didn’t know the Tom Petty song on the new album was a cover, you’d think she wrote it.