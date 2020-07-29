Best Jazz Artist

Mankwe Ndosi isn’t so much a vocalist as a portal of sound—words get melted, molded, and otherwise shapeshifted into flares from her soul, dispatches from her muse, and the sheer joy of riffing freely. Her curation of five Great Black Music Mondays at Icehouse last December generated an Afrocentric vibe and space for spontaneous improvisation that nestles into the root of jazz. But she can also play it straight, as when she knocked the socks off a Walker audience with a coquettish rendition of Henry Threadgill’s “Apricots on Their Wings” last February.