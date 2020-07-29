Best Single

The sequel to the synthy indie-pop quartet’s 2016 song “Cry” is giddier and more manic than its predecessor, not to mention catchier. That’s partly due to Nicky Steve’s carnivalesque keyboards and partly due to the way singer/drummer Katharine Seggerman’s brightly chipper vocals explore the joys of emotional release and romantic dysfunction. “I like cry-y-y-y-ing for fun,” Seggerman brags. “You know I said it before/I bet you thought I was done.” Done? She’s just getting started.