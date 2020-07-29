Best Selling Out

Whoever Lizzo has hired to license her music is certainly earning their cut of the proceeds—you were just as likely to hear the former Minnesotan’s hits in movie trailers or commercials as you were on the radio in 2019. But one ad in particular stands out as being so on the nose it could have started as a joke. “What if we advertised Bounty paper towels for when you spill your juice—and used Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ in the ad?” What’s next—Crest Whitening Strips are “Good As Hell” at cleaning your teeth? “Truth Hurts”... but Johnson’s Baby Shampoo never will? Lizzo, you know where to find us.