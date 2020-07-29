Best Hip-Hop Verse

This year began on a horrific note locally, with the news that brilliant young St. Paul rhymer Lexii Alijai had died of an opioid overdose on New Year’s Eve. Our choice of the final recording she released during her life isn’t just a sentimental nod to a promising artist gone too soon, though. All three verses are fire, marked by the internal rhymes, urgent flow, and brisk storytelling that made Lexii one to watch. But the final verse is the clincher, a conversation between a man and a woman who only acknowledge their mutual attraction after mixed romantic signals, miscommunications, and bruised feelings make love or even sex impossible for them.