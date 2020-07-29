comScore
Best Venue to Close

Lee’s Liquor Lounge

Bars come and go, and many are fondly recalled, but few create as distinctive a scene as Lee’s did in the ’90s. It was then, under owner Louie Sirian and booker Nate Dungan, that hipster couples flocked to Glenwood Avenue to dance to country, rockabilly, and other twangy sounds. After the club was sold in 2015, it became a haven for punk and metal bands. But last year new owner Craig Kruckeberg said he couldn’t go on because the city of Minneapolis would no longer allow him to use the bar’s side parking lot. For its final nights, Lee’s reverted to its former self, as Texas singer Dale Watson returned to sing the little song he’d written about the joint, “Louie’s Lee’s Liquor Lounge.”

Readers’ Choice: Lee’s Liquor Lounge

Best Country Music Venue (2012) Lee's Liquor Lounge

BEST COUNTRY MUSIC VENUE (2010) Lee's Liquor Lounge

