Best Album

After nearly a decade performing music professionally, Adriana Rimpel, aka Lady Midnight, finally delivered her debut full-length last May, and it was a stunner worth waiting for. The music is subtle but dense, its sound a kind of electronically adorned quiet storm that takes on political undertones as Midnight’s voice imbues the tracks with incantatory power. But no matter how grandly the music swells, there’s always a human scale to the vocals, an innate compassion that’s palpable even when Lady Midnight is the one in pain.

