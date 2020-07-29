Best Acoustic Performer

Thanks to certain twee performers, the ukulele has been unfairly written off as a novelty instrument in recent years. But Katy Vernon uses the little modern-day lute as the basis of her songwriting, taking advantage of how it sounds within her band’s folk-rock arrangements. And on last year’s excellent Suit of Hearts, Vernon proved the uke was a more-than-adequate instrument for songs about weighty subjects like the death of her mother and her own sobriety. An indefatigable live performer, Vernon’s kept up her pace in the pandemic era as well, as one of the early adapters to livestream concerts.