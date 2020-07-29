comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Jazz Club

Icehouse

The only pure jazz club in town is Jazz Central, a basement dive that exists more for players than listeners, and the handful of other fine establishments often rely on performance tributes to bygone greats, which pay the bills but lack the creative spark that’s the essence of jazz. Icehouse gets the nod for handing out a month of Monday nights to a specific local jazz artist to curate however he or she sees fit. Throw in the occasional national act (Tim Berne, John Medeski, one of Dave King’s projects), good sight lines, an excellent beer and liquor list, and an informal ambiance... and we’ve got a winner.

More awards from this winner

Best Jazz Club (2015) Icehouse

Best Bloody Mary (2015) Icehouse

Best Venue to Watch Musicians Watching Other Musicians (2014) Icehouse

Best Wings (2013) Icehouse

Best Cocktails (2013) Icehouse

Best Dance Night (2019) Nightchurch

Best Bloody Mary (2020) Icehouse

More 2020 Music awards

Best Vocalist Channy Leaneagh

Best Songwriter Mary Bue

Best Live Artist The Bad Man

Best Album Lady Midnight, 'Death Before Mourning'

Best Single Lunch Duchess, 'Cry Pt. II'

Best EP niiice, 'Never Better'

Best Compilation 'Ear Coffee Charity Comp 2020'

Best Album Cover Partition, 'Prodigal Gun'

Best Record Label Shifting Paradigm

Best Song to Have Sex to booboo, 'Mango'

Best Song to Cry to Graveyard Club, 'It Hurts'

Best Cover Song Another Heaven, 'Running Up That Hill'

Best Earworm Yam Haus, 'Stargazer'

Best Hip-Hop Verse Lexii Alijai, 'Anthony'

Best Rock Band Muun Bato

Best Metal Band Obsequiae

Best R&B Artist Velvet Negroni

Best Jazz Artist Mankwe Ndosi

Best Hip-Hop Artist Taylor J

Best Producer Psymun

Best Club DJ DJ Truckstache

Best Event Promoter Flip Phone

Best Band to Break Up Sleep Debt

Best Acoustic Performer Katy Vernon

Best Band Name Dad Bod

Best New Band Vial

Best Stage Style Sophia Eris

Best Reunion Tapes ’n Tapes

Best Music Controversy The Current fires Brian Oake

Best Selling Out Lizzo’s 'Juice' in a Bounty paper towel commercial

Best Musical Act of Protest Sounds of Blackness, 'Sick and Tired'

Best Music Video Director Paul von Stoetzel

Best Music Video Gully Boys, 'New Song No. 2'

Best Local Music Podcast Back to the City

Best Music Festival Moodhouse Fest

Best Concert (Local Artist) Nur-D at First Avenue

Best Concert (Touring) Mountain Goats at First Avenue

Best Concert Venue Parkway Theater

Best Venue to Open Part Wolf

Best Venue to Close Lee’s Liquor Lounge

Best Music Residency Faarrow at the Cedar

Best Karaoke Mortimer’s Auto-Tune Karaoke