Best Jazz Club

The only pure jazz club in town is Jazz Central, a basement dive that exists more for players than listeners, and the handful of other fine establishments often rely on performance tributes to bygone greats, which pay the bills but lack the creative spark that’s the essence of jazz. Icehouse gets the nod for handing out a month of Monday nights to a specific local jazz artist to curate however he or she sees fit. Throw in the occasional national act (Tim Berne, John Medeski, one of Dave King’s projects), good sight lines, an excellent beer and liquor list, and an informal ambiance... and we’ve got a winner.