Best Music Video

Being in Gully Boys seems like a goddamn blast. Kathy Callahan, Nadirah McGill, and Natalie Klemond are having the time of their lives ascending to the top of the local music scene, and director Maria Davidson wanted to make the entire Twin Cities jealous of their friendship with her video for “New Song No. 2.” The clip is a virtual photo booth, as Gully Boys go drag and parody prominent music videos from various boy bands throughout pop history, from the Beatles to Queen to NSYNC, the goofs mounting as the song builds to its breathtaking finale.