Best Song to Cry to

It takes some breaking down, sometimes. Some insistence. The emotions are simmering somewhere down there, waiting for the right words to explode. We’re all just dancing on the knife’s edge, and “It Hurts” is the song that will nudge us over the limit. The second single off Graveyard Club’s 2019 record Goodnight Paradise, “It Hurts” repeats its title over and over, Matthew Schufman’s dour baritone and Amanda Zimmerman’s angelic soprano weaving together into a resonant vibration that quickly bubbles over. You’re right, Graveyard Club, it does hurt. It hurts, it hurts, it hurts, it hurts, it hurts.