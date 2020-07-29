Best Event Promoter

With their over-the-top embrace of camp nostalgia, Flip Phone have been key players in helping the Twin Cities become a welcoming, industrious home for drag. Created to celebrate Britney Spears’s heyday, Flip Phone has quickly become a standard-bearer for what makes a good party in town. They’ve long since conquered dance nights. Now brunch is a Dolly Parton-themed turn up. Emo Night is a risqué revue in black nail polish. Soon, they’ll be turning high tea into a mad theater of lust. There is seemingly no event Flip Phone won’t turn into an extravagantly burlesque romp.