Best Music Residency

This category gets more competitive each year, with an increasing number of clubs giving over the winter months to prime songwriters and improvisational musicians. But let’s not overlook what’s on offer with the Cedar’s Midnimo program, a showcase for internationally known Somali musicians. Last year, the Somali-born, Toronto-based duo of Iman and Siham Hashi took up residency at the center, and during their stay they enlisted local funk experimentalists Astralblak to help further their mix of traditional music and modern hip-hop-inflected sounds. The result was both expansively global and intensely local.