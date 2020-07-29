Best Compilation

Founded by college students Wes Muilenburg and Joe Keyport in August 2017, Ear Coffee has become one of the most reliable sources for breaking local music. Their first local compilation is wall to wall with songs you gotta know from bands you should already be familiar with. For only $6, you get 19 tracks, including hits from Gully Boys, Why Not, Vial, Floodwater Angel, 4th Curtis, and niiice. Better yet, that $6 supports TIGERRS, a Minneapolis trans/intersex advocacy organization, so you can put over the local tastemakers and a righteous charity all with a click on your PayPal account.