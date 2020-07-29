Best Club DJ

Okay, maybe we’re using the word “club” a little loosely here. But the Turf is a club, and that’s where you’ll often find DJ Truckstache—the honky-tonk-loving, songs-about-trucks-spinning country king. From twangy heartstring tuggers about the one who got away to boot-stomping romps about drinkin’ and screwin’, this Southern-fried ’stache man will have you dusting off your denim, digging out your cowboy hat, and wishing you’d ever learned how to line dance. More like... Yee-J? (Sorry! We’re working on it!)

Readers’ Choice: DJ Shannon Blowtorch