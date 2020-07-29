Best Band Name

Dads rule the internet. We love them, celebrate them, co-opt their hokeyness without earning the biological right to. In 2019 aping Dad Culture went much further than buying a pair of pillowy New Balances, taking on some truly incongruous forms—such as Minneapolis sadcore band Dad Bod. Singer Callie Marino pays homage to the muffin-topped glory of the paternal physique in a mournful lo-fi yawp. The average dad wouldn’t get it, but Twitter is loaded with not-so-average dads, and we celebrate Dad Bod for their benediction of fatherhood’s digital lore. Really excited for 2020’s breakout band: reclusive bedroom pop duo Wife Guy.