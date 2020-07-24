Best Vocalist

When she sings, Channy Leaneagh yokes together wild sonic contrasts, combining vaporous effervescence with a powerful keen that seems incapable of being silenced. And yet, in 2019, we nearly lost that voice after Leaneagh was injured in a quintessentially Minnesotan accident: She slipped while clearing ice dams. The singer was immobilized for months, and when she began recording the vocals for Poliça’s latest album, When We Stay Alive, she was still wearing a brace—there’s a breathiness that comes close to gasps in “Be Again.” Can we really hear an increased determination in Leaneagh’s singing on the new album, or are we just projecting, knowing how she suffered and persevered? Either way, we’ve learned not to take her voice for granted.