Best Song to Have Sex to

Call us old-fashioned, but what you should be paying attention to while you’re having sex is... well, the “having sex” part of it. That doesn’t mean the right soundtrack can’t set the mood, but you don’t want anything too insistent—nothing turns a libido into a libidon’t faster than music that makes you self-conscious. That being said, may we recommend booboo’s EP I Don’t Want to Wait generally and “Mango” specifically? With the vocals blurred and the electronic rhythms subtly insinuating, you’re left with something like pure sensation—so you can get on to the matter at hand.