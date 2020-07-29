comScore
Best Local Music Podcast

Back to the City

There is no more dedicated documentarian of the modern-day Twin Cities music scene than Simon Calder, host of the Back to the City podcast. For the past four years, Calder has engaged in some of the most in-depth and analytic conversations with local artists ever recorded, giving Minneapolis/St. Paul musicians an unprecedented platform for open expression. BTTC has gone through many iterations in its many episodes, and was even hosted by City Pages for a short time, but in 2019, Calder kicked off a live event series hosted regularly at Mortimer’s. No matter the format, though, Calder has stuck to his core mission of telling the best stories in local music.

More 2020 Music awards

Best Vocalist Channy Leaneagh

Best Songwriter Mary Bue

Best Live Artist The Bad Man

Best Album Lady Midnight, 'Death Before Mourning'

Best Single Lunch Duchess, 'Cry Pt. II'

Best EP niiice, 'Never Better'

Best Compilation 'Ear Coffee Charity Comp 2020'

Best Album Cover Partition, 'Prodigal Gun'

Best Record Label Shifting Paradigm

Best Song to Have Sex to booboo, 'Mango'

Best Song to Cry to Graveyard Club, 'It Hurts'

Best Cover Song Another Heaven, 'Running Up That Hill'

Best Earworm Yam Haus, 'Stargazer'

Best Hip-Hop Verse Lexii Alijai, 'Anthony'

Best Rock Band Muun Bato

Best Metal Band Obsequiae

Best R&B Artist Velvet Negroni

Best Jazz Artist Mankwe Ndosi

Best Hip-Hop Artist Taylor J

Best Producer Psymun

Best Club DJ DJ Truckstache

Best Event Promoter Flip Phone

Best Band to Break Up Sleep Debt

Best Acoustic Performer Katy Vernon

Best Band Name Dad Bod

Best New Band Vial

Best Stage Style Sophia Eris

Best Reunion Tapes ’n Tapes

Best Music Controversy The Current fires Brian Oake

Best Selling Out Lizzo’s 'Juice' in a Bounty paper towel commercial

Best Musical Act of Protest Sounds of Blackness, 'Sick and Tired'

Best Music Video Director Paul von Stoetzel

Best Music Video Gully Boys, 'New Song No. 2'

Best Music Festival Moodhouse Fest

Best Concert (Local Artist) Nur-D at First Avenue

Best Concert (Touring) Mountain Goats at First Avenue

Best Concert Venue Parkway Theater

Best Venue to Open Part Wolf

Best Venue to Close Lee’s Liquor Lounge

Best Jazz Club Icehouse

Best Music Residency Faarrow at the Cedar

Best Karaoke Mortimer’s Auto-Tune Karaoke