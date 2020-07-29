Best Local Music Podcast

There is no more dedicated documentarian of the modern-day Twin Cities music scene than Simon Calder, host of the Back to the City podcast. For the past four years, Calder has engaged in some of the most in-depth and analytic conversations with local artists ever recorded, giving Minneapolis/St. Paul musicians an unprecedented platform for open expression. BTTC has gone through many iterations in its many episodes, and was even hosted by City Pages for a short time, but in 2019, Calder kicked off a live event series hosted regularly at Mortimer’s. No matter the format, though, Calder has stuck to his core mission of telling the best stories in local music.