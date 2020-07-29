Best Cover Song

Dozens of bands have tried to make Kate Bush’s 1985 hit their own, and local goth-rock band Another Heaven gave their interpretation in September, throwing the tune into a tarpit. In their hands, “Running Up That Hill” isn’t the triumphant climb Bush sang it as, but a Sisyphean slog head-down through the fuzz. Though the tone is much more downtrodden, it’s clear how highly the band prizes the song. Instead of trying to amplify the drama like Meg Myers or completely restyling it like Placebo, Another Heaven pay homage to the aesthetic of Bush’s era while shifting to a resonant downbeat mood.