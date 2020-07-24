Best Lunch

If someone were to say “zettas” translated to mean “lunch” in a lost language, we’d believe them in a heartbeat. Eat Street’s tiniest shop of wonders—nestled between a tailor and Boost Mobile, in case you’re still overlooking it—punches well above its weight. By combining ricotta, greens, meats, and spice in inventive ways, Zettas forges a truce between what we want to scarf midday (a cheesy sandwich mixing savory and sweet) with what we’re “supposed” to fuel our bodies with (light, vitamin-rich, leafy greens). Each portable flatbread satisfies without burying an anchor in our gut, sending us out the door ready to face the setting sun.



