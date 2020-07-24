Chef Yia Vang’s Union Hmong Kitchen has delivered his uncompromising yet approachable Hmong food anywhere that’ll have him. Whether slinging soups at Lowry Hill Meats, serving an entire pig competing in 2019’s Cochon 555, hosting TPT’s cross-cultural cooking series Relish, designing a cocktail with Norseman, catering, or building community, he’s making a name for himself, and he doesn’t even have a restaurant... that is, until his very own Vinai opens *fingers crossed* soon. Until then, catch Vang’s offerings at Union Hmong Kitchen’s residency in their food truck at Sociable Ciderworks, and likely a pop-up near you, because Vang can’t stop doing that. And we hope he never does.