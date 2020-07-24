Best Speakeasy

Turn down the right alley in Uptown, knock on a nondescript door, earn the approval of the bouncer peeking out through the slot, and descend into the Prohibition era, complete with vintage wallpaper and booths cordoned off with velvet curtains. Like the speakeasies of yesteryear, Volstead’s Emporium offers patrons an evening of escapism. Thankfully, the cocktails are a whole lot more refined than those bathtub gin concoctions of the 1920s (but possibly just as stiff). Settle in for the evening and live out those Jazz Age fantasies.