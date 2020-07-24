Best Restaurant in the ’Burbs

A seafood restaurant on the shore of Lake Minnetonka seems like a pitch right down the middle. But Vann is unlike anything else in the neighborhood (or the Twin Cities, for that matter). Chef Erik Skaar creates innovative dishes from locally foraged ingredients and exotic seafood, inspired by coastal cuisines that span the globe. The trick is that everything plays so well together—from the tightly curated daily menu, to the dining room’s refined decor, to the elegant composition of each plate. Oh, and there’s a uniquely suburban perk: free parking, steps from the front door.

