Best Taproom

It’s a sunny Saturday afternoon and the patio at Urban Growler is packed, including a group of costumed runners and a cluster of preschoolers sipping house-made lemonade while their parents hoist pints of Cowbell Cream Ale and pass baskets of fries and tater tots. A great taproom starts with great beer, and Urban Growler has plenty of that—try the rich, beguiling De-Lovely Porter—but what sets it apart is a full (and excellent) food menu and an atmosphere without pretense. It’s energetic but not boisterous, utterly welcoming, a place to linger. Bonus: It’s the first woman-owned microbrewery in the state.