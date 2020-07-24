Best International Grocery

United Noodles dazzles for the sheer vastness of its pan-Asian inventory: colorful bags of snack food, dozens of varieties of packaged noodles, an entire aisle of soy sauce, gift-worthy boxes of mochi, freezers full of dumplings. Even better is that this bounty is well-signed and carefully organized; produce items like jackfruit even have placards with preparation and serving instructions to demystify and educate. There are also full-service meat and seafood counters, and the in-store UniDeli serves darn good ramen. At United Noodles, grocery shopping is never a chore—it’s a delightful exploration.

