Best Hot Dog

Even if making hot dogs is a low art, it still has masters, and Uncle Franky’s is its da Vinci. This ballpark maestro can turn a tube of rendered beef into canvas. Trails of coleslaw and chili cross above a hotlink to create the Hot Lydia Link. A swipe of yellow mustard, a trickling of raw onion, and cheese whiz, voila, the Geo Dog. But it is with great restraint and respect to the classics that Frank creates his masterpiece: the most astutely composed Chicago dog in all of Minnesota. Do not speak the word “ketchup” in its presence.