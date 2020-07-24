Best Ice Cream

The word “no” doesn’t exist once you enter Treats. The staff’s grins stretch from ear to ear, ready to act on indulgent impulses. Feeling daunted by choosing between five different cone flavors, settling on a base soft-serve flavor, only to pick which cereal concoction best meshes with everything? There is no wrong choice here! This is a playground made of decadence, designed for minds and tastebuds. What matters most is indulging your sweet tooth—ensuring it’s living its best life—and releasing your inner child.



