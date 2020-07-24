Best Cocktails

When the Travail Collective’s party starters added bar director Nathaniel Smith to their merry band during their Minneapolis residency, their cocktail program undertook a (not so) serious refocusing. First, Smith took on ’90s drinking culture for Travail’s “homage” to the era with piquant takes on the Cosmopolitan and the French martini, creating an inventive cocktail counterpoint to Pig Ate My Pizza’s brewery. Three themed residencies later, Smith’s first untethered menu has launched at the newly completed Travail 3.0, where his ability to complement unexpected flavors in whimsical drinking vessels dovetails perfectly with the carnival Travail has been cultivating for a decade.

