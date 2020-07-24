Best Dining Trend

Boludo. Zettas. Asa’s. Al’s Breakfast. Kimchi Tofu House. Victor’s. Most of these spots are already on our list, but what else do they have in common? You couldn’t fit a soccer team inside them. Small-footprint restaurants mean lower rent, creative use of space, and greatest of all: specialization. They all do a short list of things exceptionally well instead of trying to please everyone with a kitchen-sink menu. As food, labor, and rent keep rising, prepare to welcome more of these little guys in unexpected locations, and possibly wait a little bit (sometimes).