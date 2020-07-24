Best Neighborhood Bar in St. Paul

Established in 1885 at Randolph and Victoria, The Spot Bar has been a watering hole where parched gullets have been quenched for over 130 years. It’s the best of all St. Paul’s drinking establishments, folded into one log cabin-esque, carpeted hideaway. Here, regulars yuk it up with a bar staff that balances friendliness and nonchalance toward randos. TouchTunes gives way to monthly cribbage tournaments and an annual pig roast, while a stained-glass rendition of the bar itself hangs on the wall, backlit by an artificial sun that—and sure, maybe it’s partly the super affordable Hamm’s talking—radiates a hint of warmth unto all who gaze upon it.

Readers’ Choice: Casper’s & Runyon’s Nook

